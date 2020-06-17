Iraq
DTM Emergency Tracking: Displacement and returns to Sinjar and Baaj districts (15 June 2020)
Between the 9th and the 14th of June, DTM recorded 543 individuals (85 families) having moved back to Sinjar and Baaj districts. 370 individuals (60 families, 68%) returned to their location of origin and were recorded as returnees. The remaining 173 individuals (25 families, 32%), while being originally from Sinjar District, did not return to their location of origin and were recorded as out-of-camp IDPs.
The majority moved back to Markaz Sinjar and Al-Shamal sub-districts (39% and 30%, respectively).
447 came from Dahuk (82%), mainly from Zakho and Sumel, while 96 arrived from other locations in Ninewa (18%).
35 of the individuals who returned to Al-Baaj (7 families) came from Sinjar, while the rest returned from Dahuk and Zakho districts.
