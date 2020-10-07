DTM Emergency Tracking - Displacement and Returns to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj Districts (Period covered: 18 September – 1 October 2020)

Between 18 September and 1 October 2020, DTM tracked 3,976 individuals (753 families) returning to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj districts in Iraq’s Ninewa governorate. This brings the total number of individuals that have taken this route to 26,361 (4,931 families) since data collection commenced on 8 June.

In this reporting period, the average number of daily individual arrivals was 22 to Al-Ba’aj and 306 to Sinjar. While the daily average number of arrivals to Al-Ba’aj is consistent with the overall daily number of arrivals there since 8 June (21), the daily average number of arrivals to Sinjar is significantly higher than the overall daily number of arrivals since 8 June (212).

This increase in arrivals can be explained by increased assistance being provided to IDPs in returning to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj, as well as reports of greater employment opportunities in these districts compared with the locations in which they had been displaced.

Of those individuals who returned between 18 September and 1 October, a total of 3,694 were recorded in Sinjar (93%) and 282 were recorded in Al-Ba’aj (7%) – broadly consistent with the rates of individuals’ districts of arrival since 8 June.

The most common sub-district of arrival was Al-Shamal with 2,476 individuals (62%), followed by Markaz Sinjar with 850 individuals (21%). Together, these two sub-districts comprise 81% of all individuals recorded as having arrived to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj since data collection commenced on 8 June. Otherwise, for the first time since 8 June, a small number of individuals (5) were recorded as arriving to Markaz Al-Ba’aj.

Of those individuals identified as returning between 18 September and 1 October, 3,217 were recorded as returnees (81%), while the remaining 759 were recorded as out-of-camp IDPs (19%). This represents a deviation from the overall proportion of individuals having been identified as returnees (72%) and out-of-camp IDPs (28%) since 8 June