DTM emergency tracking - Displacement and returns to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj districts (period covered: 8 June - 6 August 2020)

Between 28 July and 6 August 2020, DTM tracked 839 individuals (160 families) returning to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj districts in Iraq’s Ninewa Governorate. This brings the total number of individuals that have taken this route to 14,704 (2,711 families) since data collection commenced on 8 June.

Of those individuals who returned between 28 July and 6 August, a total of 690 were recorded in Sinjar (82%) and 149 were recorded in Al-Ba’aj (18%). This is broadly consistent with the rates of individuals’ districts of arrival since 8 June.

During the period between 28 July and 6 August, the average number of daily individual arrivals was 69 to Sinjar and 17 to Al-Ba’aj. This is significantly lower than the overall daily average number of individual arrivals since 8 June to Sinjar (222 individuals) and Al-Ba’aj (23) The most common sub-district of arrival was Markaz Sinjar with 349 individuals (42%), followed by Al-Shamal with 229 individuals (27%). Together, these two sub-districts comprise 82% of all individuals recorded as having arrived to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj since data collection commenced on 8 June.

Of those individuals identified between 28 July and 6 August, 584 were recorded as returnees (70%), while the remaining 255 were recorded as out-of-camp IDPs (30%). This this is consistent with the overall proportion of individuals having been identified as returnees (66%) and out-of-camp IDPs (34%) since 8 June.