DTM emergency tracking - Displacement and returns to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj districts (period covered: 8 June - 27 July 2020)

Between 17 and 27 July 2020, DTM tracked 1,609 individuals (308 families) returning to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj districts in Iraq’s Ninewa governorate. This brings the total number of individuals that have taken this route to 12,920 (2,382 families) since data collection commenced on 8 June.

Of those individuals who returned between 17 and 27 July, a total of 1,466 were recorded in Sinjar (91%) and 143 were recorded in Al-Ba’aj (9%)— broadly consistent with the rates of individuals’ districts of arrival since 8 June.

By far, the most common sub-district of arrival was Al-Shamal with 1,214 individuals (75%), followed by Markaz Sinjar with 212 individuals (13%). Together, these two sub-districts comprise 84% of all individuals recorded as having arrived to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj since data collection commenced on 8 June.

Of those individuals identified between 17 and 27 July, 1,263 were recorded as returnees (78%), while 346 were recorded as out-of-camp IDPs (22%). This represents a minor contrast with the overall proportion of individuals having been identified as returnees (66%) and IDPs (34%) since 8 June.