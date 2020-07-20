DTM emergency tracking - Displacement and returns to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj districts (period covered: 11 – 16 July 2020 )

Between 11 June and 16 July 2020, DTM tracked 1,584 individuals (264 families) returning to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj districts in Iraq’s Ninewa governorate. This represents a decrease in the number of individuals that took this route between 4-10 July (2,169 individuals), and brings the total number of individuals having taken it to 10,165 (1,694 families) since data collection commenced on 8 June.

Of those individuals who moved back between 11 and 16 July, a total of 1,535 were recorded in Sinjar (97%) and 49 were recorded in Al-Ba’aj (3%)—broadly consistent with the rates of individuals’ districts of arrival since 8 June.

By far, the most common sub-district of arrival was Al-Shamal with 1,214 individuals (77%), followed by Markaz Sinjar with 297 individuals (19%).

Together, these two sub-districts comprise 85% of all individuals recorded as having arrived to Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj since data collection commenced on 8 June.

Of those individuals identified between 11 and 16 July, 1,165 were recorded as returnees (74%), while 419 were recorded as out-of-camp IDPs (26%).

This contrasts with the overall proportion of individuals been identified as returnees (67%) and IDPs (33%) since 8 June.