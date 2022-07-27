DTM Emergency Tracking - Climate-Induced Displacement – Southern Iraq (Data collection period: 1 June - 15 June 2022)

DTM began tracking climate-induced displacement in June 2018. Families included in the climate-induced displacement emergency tracking caseload are those forced to move location due to drought, land degradation and other climate factors. As of 15 June 2022, 5,767 families (34,602 individuals) remain displaced across ten governorates. Of these, 2,693 families are intra-district displaced (47%). The displaced families are dispersed across 205 locations, with the majority being urban locations (74%).