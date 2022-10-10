DTM Emergency Tracking - Climate-Induced Displacement – Southern Iraq (Data collection period: 1 - 15 September 2022)

DISPLACED FAMILIES IN CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN GOVERNORATES

DTM has been tracking climate-induced displacement across the central and southern regions of Iraq since June 2018. Drought, land degradation and increased salinity in important rivers and tributaries continues to place a strain on the agricultural sector, with many families unable to guarantee sufficient and sustainable livelihoods in rural areas. The IOM-DTM tracking of climateinduced displacement aims to provide data on the number and location of vulnerable families forced to displace due to climatic and environmental factors.

Data collection for this update took place between 1 and 15 September 2022. Data are collected through Rapid Assessment and Response Teams (RARTs), who are deployed across Iraq (20% of enumerators are female). RARTs collect data through interviews with key informants utilizing a large, well-established network of over 9,500 key informants that includes community leaders, mukhtars, local authorities and security forces.

As of 15 September 2022, 10,464 families (62,784 individuals) remain displaced because of drought conditions across ten governorates. Of these, 3,854 families are displaced within their district of origin (37%). The displaced families are dispersed across 259 locations, with the majority (76%) being urban locations.

The primary governorate of origin for these displaced families is Thi-Qar (3,387), followed by Missan (2,912), Qadissiya (1,438) and Muthanna (1,131). Al-Shatra district in Thi-Qar governorate has 2,162 families displaced by drought. Other districts with significant climate-induced displacement include Saleh district in Missan governorate (1,574 families), Afaq in Qadissiya governorate (1,405 families) and Nassriya in Thi-Qar governorate (1,020 families). In Missan governorate, water scarcity in the marshes has also contributed to a deterioration in living conditions and the death of livestock.