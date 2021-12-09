DTM Emergency Tracking - Climate-Induced Displacement – Ninewa (Data collection period: 1 November – 14 November)

RETURNEE FAMILIES DISPLACED BY DROUGHT CONDITIONS

DTM has been tracking climate-induced displacement in Ninewa since June 2021. In almost all cases, displacement of returnee families has occurred because low rainfall severely impacted households’ ability to provide fodder for livestock. Some seasonal displacement occurs each year, but the low precipitation and reduced vegetation observed in 2021 resulted in significant displacement in southern rural areas of Ninewa Governorate.

This update presents data collected from 1 to 14 November 2021, with an analysis of trends since the previous data collection period, 1 July to 30 September 2021. Data is collected through IOM’s Rapid Assessment and Response Teams (RARTs), who are deployed across Iraq (20% of enumerators are female). IOM’s RARTs collect data through key informant interviews with a network of over 9,500 key informants that includes community leaders, mukhtars, local authorities and security forces.

Map 1: Locations of origin for returnee families displaced due to drought As of 15 November 2021, a total of 303 families (1,818 individuals) remain displaced as a result of drought conditions. Climate-induced displacement occurred in two districts in Ninewa Governorate: Al-Ba’aj and Hatra. In Al-Ba’aj district, 169 families remain displaced from Markaz Al-Ba’aj and 24 families from Al-Qahtaniya. In Hatra district, 80 families remain displaced from Altal and 30 families from Markaz Hatra.