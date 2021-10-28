DTM: Displacement Index Findings, Round one - Data collection period: March – April 2021 (October 2021)

CONTEXT

With the end of the conflict with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), protracted displacement has come to characterize the post-conflict environment in Iraq. Around 1.2 million people remain internally displaced, nearly all of whom fled their areas of origin more than three years ago. In light of the above, it is essential to advance durable solutions to displacement in Iraq through improving the living conditions that will enable IDPs to voluntarily take the first steps towards return, local integration or settlement in new locations. The Displacement Index (DI) is a tool designed to measure and monitor the living conditions of IDPs. Data collection for the DI Round 1 took place during the months of March and April 2021 across 18 governorates, 94 districts and 1,972 locations of displacement in Iraq.