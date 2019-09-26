26 Sep 2019

DSRSG Walpole discusses preparations for upcoming Governorate Councils elections with IHEC Commissioners [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 24 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (128.75 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (207.96 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, 24 September 2019 – United Nations Deputy Special Representative for Iraq (DSRSG) Alice Walpole, accompanied by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) Principal Electoral Adviser, was received by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) Board of Commissioners on 24 September 2019 to discuss the progress of preparations for the upcoming Provincial Council elections.

DSRSG Walpole highlighted the importance of implementing robust and timely measures to enhance the credibility of the electoral processes and to encourage increased voter participation. She was briefed by IHEC on preparations for an audit of the information technology systems for the elections. Discussion also included an update on the biometric voter registration process and the distribution of voter cards, and consideration of the measures to be put in place to enable voting by those displaced from their areas of origin, as stipulated in the amended electoral law.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org

