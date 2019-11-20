20 Nov 2019

Draft election law: UN calls for improvements to meet public demands [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 20 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (175.51 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (262.23 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, 20 November 2019 – Electoral reform has been a central demand of many peaceful protesters. In recent weeks, Iraqi authorities have sought to find legislative solutions that address public calls for credible, free and fair elections. This process is Iraqi-owned and Iraqi-led, as it must be. United Nations electoral experts have provided additional technical support, including by sharing international best practices.

The draft electoral legislation - currently under review by the Council of Representatives - requires improvements to meet public demands.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, noted that: “It is the prerogative of the Council of Representatives to examine this legislation as it sees fit. However, I would like to urge the parliamentarians to act on their constituents’ legitimate demands for credible, free and fair elections. I sincerely hope that their choices will reflect the public appetite for a new and different way of conducting politics, restoring the hope of many Iraqis in a brighter tomorrow. The United Nations stands ready to assist in the development of electoral legislation which fully meets the aspirations of the Iraqi people”.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson
United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org
or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.