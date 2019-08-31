31 Aug 2019

Displacement Tracking Matrix : Iraqi Returnees from abroad | Dashboard - August 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (656.5 KB)

From May 2018 to August 2019. 11,982 Iraqi returnees from abroad were identified in 15 Governorates, 55 Districts and 439 locations. During this reporting period, IOM Iraq achieved full country coverage.

Definition: The term "Iraqi returnees from abroad", also referred to as "returnees" in this document, refers to former Iraqi migrants (including former refugees and asylum seekers) who returned to Iraq from a foreign country during the reported period, and, therefore, does not include former internally displaced persons (IDPs).

COUNTRY OF DEPARTURE AND GOVERNORATE OF RETURN

The majority of identified returnees (70%) came from two countries: Turkey (39%) and the Syrian Arab Republic (31%). Most of the returnees from abroad were recorded in the governorates of Ninewa (57%), Thi-Qar (17%) and Anbar (11%). In Ninewa, 60 per cent of returnees were reported in the district of Telafar while Sinjar accounted for 31 per cent of them. In Thi-Qar, 75 per cent were observed in the district of Nassriya, while 19 per cent were observed in the district of AI-Rifa'i. Finally, in Anbar, 66 per cent returned to Ana (District while 12 per cent were in Fallujah.

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

