21 Nov 2019

Displacement movements from Syria - Weekly update #4: 14 - 20 November 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 20 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (637.02 KB)

Highlights

  • 45% of the individuals are under the age of 18. 18% of them are unaccompanied.

  • 51% are adults accompanied by children. Of these, 42% are travelling with three or more children.

  • 32% of adults are travelling without families, and of these, 84% are males.

  • 95% of weekly arrivals have relatives in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

  • 24% of weekly arrivals are males aged 18-34.

Changes compared to the previous weekly update:

  • 16% increase in arrivals from Aleppo and a 9% decrease in arrivals from Al-Hasakeh.

  • 11 additional pregnant/lactating women arrived from Syria.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.