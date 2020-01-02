Displacement movements from Syria - Weekly update #10: 26 December 2019 - 1 January 2020

Context

Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the recorded individuals having crossed the border from Syria.

Highlights

16% of individuals under the age of 18 are unaccompanied.

36% of individuals 18 and over are travelling with three or more children.

34% of individuals 18 and over are travelling alone, and of these, 83% are males.

88% of weekly arrivals have relatives in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

53% of individuals have arrived from the governorate of Aleppo, mainly from Ain Al Arab (47%) district.