Displacement movements from Syria - Daily update: 8-11 November 2019
CONTEXT
Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the displaced population.
8-11 NOVEMBER UPDATE
491 individuals have crossed through the informal points nearby Sahela village from 8-11 November: 109 arrivals on 8 November, 164 arrivals on 9 November, 112 arrivals on 10 November, and 106 arrivals on 11 November.
14,997 individuals have crossed nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages in total since 14 October. All arrivals were transported to Bardarash Camp by bus.