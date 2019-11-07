07 Nov 2019

Displacement movements from Syria - Daily update: 7 November 2019

from International Organization for Migration
CONTEXT

Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the displaced population.

7 NOVEMBER DAILY UPDATE

• 137 individuals have crossed through the informal point nearby Sahela village on 7 November. This brings the total of individuals having crossed nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages since 14 October to individuals.

• All arrivals for today were transported to Gawilan Camp by bus.

