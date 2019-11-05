Displacement movements from Syria - Daily update: 5 November 2019

CONTEXT

Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the displaced population.

5 NOVEMBER DAILY UPDATE

• 164 individuals have crossed through the informal point nearby Sahela village on 5 November. This brings the total number of individuals having crossed nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages since 14 October to 14,206 individuals.

• All arrivals for today were transported to Gawilan Camp by bus.