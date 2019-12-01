01 Dec 2019

Displacement movements from Syria - Daily update: 29 November - 1 December 2019

CONTEXT

Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the displaced population.

29 NOVEMBER – 1 DECEMBER UPDATE

• 244 individuals have crossed through the informal points nearby Sahela village from 29 November to 1 December: 92 arrivals on 29 November, 90 arrivals on 30 November, and 62 arrivals on 1 December. All arrivals were transported to Bardarash Camp by bus.

• 17,423 individuals have crossed nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages in total since 14 October.

