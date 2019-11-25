Displacement movements from Syria - Daily update: 25 November 2019
Published on 25 Nov 2019
CONTEXT
Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the displaced population.
25 NOVEMBER DAILY UPDATE
- 54 individuals have crossed through the informal point nearby Sahela village on 25 November. This brings the total of individuals having crossed nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages since 14 October to 16,881 individuals.
- All arrivals for today were transported to Bardarash Camp by bus.
