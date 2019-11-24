Displacement movements from Syria - Daily update: 22 - 24 November 2019

CONTEXT

Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the displaced population.

22-24 NOVEMBER UPDATE

• 369 individuals have crossed through the informal points nearby Sahela village from 22-24 November: 106 arrivals on 22 November, 85 arrivals on 23 November, and 178 arrivals on 24 November.

• 16,827 individuals have crossed nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages in total since 14 October. All arrivals were transported to Bardarash Camp by bus.