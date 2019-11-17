Displacement movements from Syria - Daily update: 15 - 17 November 2019

CONTEXT

Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the displaced population.

15-17 NOVEMBER UPDATE

• 331 individuals have crossed through the informal points nearby Sahela village from 15-17 November: 153 arrivals on 15 November, 98 arrivals on 16 November, and 80 arrivals on 17 November.

• 15,842 individuals have crossed nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages in total since 14 October. All arrivals were transported to Bardarash Camp by bus.