Displacement movements from Syria - Daily update: 14 November 2019
from International Organization for Migration
Infographic
Published on 14 Nov 2019 — View Original
CONTEXT
Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the displaced population.
International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.