27 Oct 2019

Displacement movements from Syria - 27 October 2019

Context

Due to the latest military operations in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor potential population flow coming through preselected border points: Fishkhabour and Ibrahim Al Khalil in Dahuk, Al-Fao and Rabi’a in Ninewa, and nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages in Ninewa. Only people being displaced by the conflict are reported in this update and usual border activities and crossings are not covered. This information is collected by IOM staff specifically posted at the relevant border points to meet with the displaced population. Age, gender, and area of origin data is gathered from heads of household during registration for transportation.

  • 374 individuals have crossed through the informal points nearby Sahela village on Oct. 27. This brings the total of individuals having crossed these points since Oct. 14 to 12,014 individuals.

  • All arrivals were transported to Gawilan Camp by bus.

  • Of today’s arrivals, 48 per cent are male and 52 per cent are female.

  • Around half of today’s arrivals is under 18 years of age.

  • The majority of today’s arrivals came from Al Hasaka, Allepo, and Al Raqqa

