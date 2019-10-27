Displacement movements from Syria - 27 October 2019

Context

Due to the latest military operations in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor potential population flow coming through preselected border points: Fishkhabour and Ibrahim Al Khalil in Dahuk, Al-Fao and Rabi’a in Ninewa, and nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages in Ninewa. Only people being displaced by the conflict are reported in this update and usual border activities and crossings are not covered. This information is collected by IOM staff specifically posted at the relevant border points to meet with the displaced population. Age, gender, and area of origin data is gathered from heads of household during registration for transportation.

Additional Information