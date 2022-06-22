Displacement: it is NOT ENDING WITH the Re-Entering - Shelter Baseline Study Needs Assessment of the Returnees in Balad District, Salah al-Din Governorate (June 2022)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Iraq’s war against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has caused the displacement of millions, of over 6 million Iraqis. Displaced communities began to return in waves from March 2015, following the military campaigns to retake areas under ISIL control and driven by expectations of restored stability, which peaked between June 2017 and June 2018 when nearly 4 million individuals returned to their location of origin, and since then the rate of return has slowed considerably. As of July 2021, around 4.9 million returns have been recorded across 2,162 locations in Iraq, but 287 locations nationwide have not yet witnessed returns. Around 1.2 million individuals remain in displacement, including those enduring secondary displacement and/or failed returns, mostly because of ongoing safety and security issues at the area of origin.

Shelter is an essential survival mechanism in times of crisis or displacement as well as should be a temporary mechanism. This coping mechanism is also key to restoring personal security, self-sufficiency and dignity. Times of crisis and displacement seems to overlook self-sufficiency and dignity but re-entering one’s place of origin after a period of displacement should mark a return to normality with dignity without leaving behind the personal security and self-sufficiency. The re-entering in the place of origin of the displaced persons should be done in an appropriate manner keeping in consideration the material, legal, physical and mental dimensions of the returnees. The re-entering in the place of origin it is appropriate when adequate enabling conditions for successful return are met. When forced or under pressure to close camps the re-entering meets a goal, of making possible the return, but opens up new problems and challenges caused by forced re-entering.