Directory: Organizations of persons with disabilities (OPD) in Iraq [EN/AR]

Iraq has one of the largest populations of persons with disabilities in the world. Despite this, there has been little consultation among persons with disabilities and their representative groups by government and humanitarian and development agencies. Persons with disabilities and their representative organisations in Iraq: Barriers, challenges and priorities aims to improve the understanding of the barriers experienced by persons with disabilities, including the key challenges and priorities of their representative organizations, in order to inform humanitarian and development programming. The report is based on interviews conducted with 81 representatives of 53 organizations of persons with disabilities across 18 governorates in Iraq.