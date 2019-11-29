29 Nov 2019

Deeply Concerned about Reported Use of Live Ammunition against Protesters in Iraq, Secretary-General Calls on Authorities to Exercise Maximum Restraint

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 29 Nov 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19884　　

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is deeply concerned over reports of the continued use of live ammunition against demonstrators in Iraq, which has led to a rising number of deaths and injuries, including today in Nasiriyah. He urges all actors to refrain from violence and to engage in peaceful and meaningful dialogue for the benefit of Iraq and the Iraqi people.

The Secretary‑General reiterates his call on the Iraqi authorities to exercise maximum restraint, protect the lives of demonstrators, respect the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, and swiftly to investigate all acts of violence.

The Secretary‑General also reminds the Iraqi authorities of their obligation to protect diplomatic and consular facilities and personnel, as well as public and private property.　　

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.