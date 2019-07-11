11 Jul 2019

DCM Hood meets with Ministry of Health and Environment and Directorate of Mine Action

Report
from Government of the United States of America
Published on 09 Jul 2019 View Original

At the U.S. Embassy, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Health and Environment, Dr. Kamaran Ali Hassan, and the Director General of the Directorate of Mine Action, Engineer Khaled Rashaad, met with Deputy Chief of Mission Joey Hood and Embassy Staff to discuss issues of demining in the liberated areas.

The United States is the largest donor to conventional weapons destruction activities in Iraq, investing more than $468 million since 2003 toward clearance of Iraqi land – restoring the land back to its people.

