Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary‑General (12 January 2018) - Iraq

Iraq

From Iraq, we are told that military operations targeting suspected Daesh (Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant) militants in Kirkuk’s Hawija district have continued to cause civilian displacement, according to our colleagues on the ground. More than 1,000 people have been displaced since the start of these operations on 4 January.

Those displaced by the fighting are being transported to nearby Daquq displacement camp, where humanitarians are providing assistance. More information, I believe, is online from our colleagues at OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs).