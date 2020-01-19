19 Jan 2020

CWG (Iraq) – How to Report on AI and 4Ws Guidelines (2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 01 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (723.73 KB)

This guideline is to assist AI focal points during their reporting period. With the constant turnover of staff, this guideline should also be able to provide a clear step by step for new AI focal points to ensure the reporting deadlines are met and the data quality of the reporting is with minimum to no errors.

This guideline should be used by all members to make sure all Activity Info (AI) focal points have the same understanding of MPCA reporting terminologies. Terminologies, descriptions and instructions on each reporting field used in the AI forms can be found tables 1&2: Reporting fields and instructions below.

