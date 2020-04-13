Cross-Border Monitoring, Travellers’ Profile and Population Flow Overview Data Collection Period: January 2020 | April 2020

DTM Iraq collects data at border crossing points with neighboring countries – the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Syrian Arab Republic and Turkey – to better understand migration movements in the Middle East. This data collection activity is part of the Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP) project, targeting Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan. The data for this report was gathered through counting exercises and surveys of travellers that took place at five border crossing points during January 2020. See methodology, page 12.