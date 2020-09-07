Cross-Border Monitoring, Travellers’ Profile and Population Flow Overview Data Collection Period: June 2020 | August 2020

DTM Iraq collects data at border crossing points with neighboring countries – the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Syrian Arab Republic and Turkey – to better understand migration movements in the Middle East. Cross-border monitoring is drawn from IOM’s DTM standard methodology, designed to capture and describe migration flows and is part of the Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP) project, targeting Afghanistan,

Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.

The data for this report was gathered through two separate approaches – a headcount of all travellers entering or leaving Iraq and a sample survey of travellers, which took place at three border crossing points during June 2020. Border crossing points were selected based on observations conducted in May 2019 by IOM’s Rapid Assessment and Response Teams (RARTs).

Out of 16 locations assessed, five border crossing points were selected for data collection: Ibrahim Al-Khalil, bordering Turkey,Fishkhabour, bordering the Syrian Arab Republic and Bashmagh,

Zurbatiyah (Wassit Terminal) and Al-Shalamcha, bordering the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Due to mobility restrictions imposed by Iraqi authorities since March 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), data collection was able to take place only at three out of five selected border points.

In this report, the term ‘travellers’ refers to all individuals who are crossing the international border with Iraq for a variety of reasons and thus includes several categories of people. Most travellers are entering or exiting Iraq on a temporary basis to visit family, do trade or business or receive medical treatment. Fewer are planning to stay or leave the country for a longer period – or even indefinitely – for work, family, education purposes or humanitarian reasons. Some of them are planning to change or have already changed their place of usual residence.