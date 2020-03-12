Cross-Border Monitoring, March 2020

DTM Iraq conducts data collection at the border crossing points with neighboring countries – the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey and the Syrian Arab Republic – to better understand migration movement in the Middle East. This data collection activity is part of the Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP) project, targeting Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.

The data for this report was gathered through counting exercises that took place at five border crossing points during the months of November and December 2019. Please see more details on methodology on page 7.