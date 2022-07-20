CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 20 July 2022

Iraq

Because of prolonged drought conditions in the country since 2019, over 46,200 people in the southern wetland area of Iraq known as the Marshes continue to lose their livestock. The Marshes are one of the areas most affected by water scarcity in the country. The large majority of communities in the area comprise herders whose main livelihood activity is raising water buffalos. Low water levels in Tigris and Euphrates Rivers and high temperatures have led particularly to their loss of livelihoods. The people affected require relevant assistance, including water tanks and animal feed. Some resort to coping mechanisms, including internal displacement mainly to Karbala, Kut, Najaf, Samawah, and Shatrah governorates where water is available, or decide to change their main economic activity. Other families resort to selling their livestock at a lower price to afford the cost of feeding the rest.

Go to Iraq page

Sudan

Armed clashes between 14--17 July involving members of Hausa and Fung tribes in Ganis town, Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile state, resulted in the displacement of more than 17,000 people. The conflict also led to at least 97 deaths and an unknown number of injuries. Several shops were looted and burnt down. Most of the displaced are staying in three schools in Ed Damazine locality in Blue Nile state. Others are in unknown locations in Geisan locality in Blue Nile state and in Sennar state. Needs of the newly displaced include drinking water, food, shelter, healthcare services, and NFIs (such as tents and mattresses). Some of the displaced are sleeping on the ground. There are shortages in emergency and life-saving medicines in Damazine hospital, where the injured people were transferred. Insecurity in the state is restricting humanitarian access.

Go to Sudan page

Yemen

An estimated 90,000 IDPs have been affected by heavy rains and floods since 13 July. They are living across 197 IDP camps and sites in Marib City, Marib Al Wadi, Raghwan, and Harib districts, in Marib governorate. Of the total number of people affected, an estimated 17,000 across affected IDPs sites have suffered total damages to tents and other belongings. Floods and storms have caused the total or partial destruction of tents, loss of personal belongings, food and NFIs, and damage to water tanks and sewage networks. Urgent needs include shelter and NFIs (such as tarpaulins and tents), food and clean water, reparation of sewage networks, health services and medicines, and protection assistance.

Go to Yemen page