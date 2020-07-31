Credible elections of great importance [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 31 July 2020 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) welcomes the call by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for early elections to be held 6 June 2021. Early elections fulfil a key popular demand on the road to greater stability and democracy in Iraq. The United Nations is ready to provide support and technical advice as requested by Iraq to ensure free, fair and credible elections that win the public’s trust.

“Properly conducted credible, free, fair and inclusive elections can re-energize the political system and build public confidence, giving the people a voice and realizing their aspirations for better representation,” said the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

“It is the responsibility of the government, parliament, political parties and other stakeholders to jointly ensure free, fair and credible elections in a conducive environment that places the interests of the country above all other considerations,” Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert said.

“We are confident that all political forces wish to see Iraq emerge from its crises and thrive. As always, these elections will be Iraqi-led and Iraqi-owned. The United Nations will continue to provide all the advice and technical support requested by the government and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), in line with its mandate.”

