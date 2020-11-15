COVID-19's impact on Social Cohesion in Iraq cannot be ignored in recovery efforts: New report [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 15 November 2020 -- The impact of COVID-19 on social cohesion in Iraq represents yet another challenge faced by communities across the country and must be addressed to ensure Iraq's full recovery from the pandemic, according to a new report released today by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The policy paper is the third in a series released by UNDP Iraq on the impact of COVID-19 in Iraq. Building on the first two reports, the Impact of COVID-19 and the Oil Crisis on Iraq's Fragility, and the Impact of COVID-19 on the Iraqi Economy The Impact of COVID-19 on Social Cohesion in Iraq notes COVID-19's exacerbation of existing and sometimes deeply rooted political, economic, social and security challenges, highlighting its resulting impact on the country's diverse social fabric.

"Social cohesion is critical to achieving our central objective of leaving no one behind," says Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad.

"While the Iraqi Government is wholly committed to improving social cohesion in Iraq, the challenges remain significant, with COVID-19 adding to already complex social dynamics in and between communities.

"Scaling-up confidence-building measures, while tackling the pandemic, remains an enormous challenge, and this report makes policy recommendations to help the Government and other stakeholders effectively plan for Iraq's recovery. Strengthening the social contract between citizens and the State should be the baseline for Iraq's recovery, and UNDP Iraq stands ready to support this effort," adds Ms. Ali Ahmad.

Additional thematic policy papers will be released in the coming months focusing on the implications of the pandemic on social protection, environmental sustainability and the socioeconomic fallout on vulnerable households.

UNDP Iraq is grateful to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Iraq for its collaboration on The Impact of COVID-19 on Social Cohesion in Iraq. Read the paper here.

Media contact:

Fay Daoud, Communications Specialist | fay.daoud@undp.org *| *+964 7801 976 460

###

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and planet. Learn more at iq.undp.org or follow us at @UNDPinIraq

United Nations Compound, International zone, Baghdad, Iraq | www.iq.undp.org