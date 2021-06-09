COVID-19: Summary of Annual Report, Iraq 2020 [EN/AR]

INTRODUCTION

On 24 February 2020, Iraq recorded its first COVID-19 case in the country. This follows the World Health Organization (WHO) declaration of the novel coronavirus (SARS-Co- V-2) as an outbreak of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 30 January 2020.

To respond to this pandemic WHO worked with the Ministry of Health and Environment (MOH&E) and partners to contain the epidemic by establishing a coordination mechanism and infectious diseases outbreak response activities and ensured that the response follows WHO recommended strategy based on four pillars: Testing, Isolating, Early case management, and contact tracing. WHO’s key areas of support to Iraq in 2020 include: