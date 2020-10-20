COVID-19 Impact Assessment: Bardarash refugee camp - Iraq (July 2020)

Background and Methodology

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iraq, vulnerable displaced families, including refugees, have been among those most affected by the virus. In February 2020, Iraq reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 31 July 2020, 124,609 cases had been recorded throughout the country, with 32,434 cases still considered active at the time. As insecurity continues in Syria, refugees continued to cross the border from Syria into the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I) until all border crossings were closed on 2 March 2020. New refugee arrivals were sent to Bardarash Camp, a former Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp, semi-decommissioned in December 2017 and re-opened in October 2019.

To support aid actors to make informed decisions to provide residents with adequate and effective services, assistance and information, REACH aims to assess the impact of COVID-19 movement restrictions on the residents of Bardarash Camp as among the primary concerns raised by dispaced populations in Iraq is the inability to access livelihood opportunities, education and health care. REACH aims to identify the compounding effects of country-wide COVID-19 movement restrictions on Bardarash Camp.

To prevent spread and contraction of COVID-19, data collection took place via phone interviews on July 28 and July 29, 2020. In total, 74 interviews with Bardarash camp residents were carried out during this period, with REACH enumerators undertaking the phone calls remotely. Phone numbers were randomly selected from a list provided by UNHCR. Findings are representative for the Bardarash population with a 90% confidence interval and 10% margin of error.

Camp population: 14,031 individuals