15 Jul 2019

Council conclusions on Iraq, 15 July 2019

Report
from European Union
Published on 15 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (135.1 KB)

Iraq: Council adopts conclusions

Today, the Foreign Affairs Council discussed Iraq and adopted conclusions.

The Council reiterates the EU's steadfast support for Iraq's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the importance of Iraqi ownership of the country's internal political and economic reform processes. It underlines the EU's continued commitment to the preservation of the multi-ethnic and multi-religious nature of Iraqi society.

The Council also welcomes the formation of a Federal Government, including the recent ministerial appointments. It is now crucial that all political players and institutions in Iraq work together to address the country's urgent needs, especially in relation to the provision of security, basic services and sustainable jobs for all Iraqis across the country.

Background

EU relations with Iraq are focused on the implementation of the EU-Iraq Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, including enhanced political cooperation, and the continued implementation of the EU Strategy for Iraq of January 2018. The EU-Iraq partnership has been underpinned by EU financial support in excess of EUR 1.2 billion since 2014 from the EU institutions alone.

The EU also supports Iraq through its CSDP advisory mission (EUAM Iraq) which was launched on 16 October 2017 to assist with the implementation of the civilian aspects of security sector reform. The mission helps the Iraqi authorities by providing strategic advice on overall security policy and institutional reform, as well as on the fight against terrorism, organised crime and violent extremism.

