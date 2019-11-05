Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Iraq Programme

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

The CSSF Iraq programme aims to: change the conditions in Iraq to reduce the probability and reach of a future insurgency; contribute to a more effective, legitimate and responsive Iraqi state; and build a more more resilient Iraqi society. The programme’s priority focus is reconciliation and immediate stabilisation. Efforts will focus on newly liberated areas and Kirkuk city, maintaining flexibility to surge activity where opportunities arise while testing credible partnerships with the Government of Iraq (GoI).

Immediate Stabilisation

The programme funds immediate rehabilitation of critical infrastructure in liberated areas, restoring essential services like water and electricity for citizens, and supporting the return of internally displaced persons. It provides cash-for-work for citizens (men and women) and stimulates local business through reconstruction contracts and grants to small businesses run by men and women. It also builds local government capability to maintain services and to coordinate and prioritise stabilisation activity better.

Effective Security Sector Reform

The programme engages at the strategic level, through advisors to the GoI and the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs (MoPA) and the Office of the National Security Adviser, to shape, support and drive security sector reform post the Da’esh campaign. Advisors are supporting the implementation of Peshmerga reform plans, with a focus on increased inclusion of women and increased responsiveness to women and girls, and are advising the Iraqi National Security Advisor on the development of a new National Security Architecture and security sector reform strategy for Iraq.

Community Resilience and Reconciliation

Reconciliation takes place at the national and local level. This project will support gender sensitive community-level reconciliation to rebuild trust within communities who have lived under Da’esh. This will build community cohesion and resilience to violent extremism and conflict. The approach will include a focus on the meaningful participation of women. The Transitional Justice Advisor supports the implementation of community-level reconciliation, providing technical advice to the implementer and the Embassy on reconciliation and transitional justice issues.

Da’esh Accountability

The project will provide support to UN Investigative Team (UNITAD) to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2379 on Da’esh accountability, including on sexual violence. CSSF Iraq will fund investigations into Da’esh crimes in specific geographical locations for one year.

Monitoring, Evaluation, Research and Learning

Third party monitoring and nationwide polling will be used to strengthen the evidence base for programming and the monitoring of project delivery in a difficult and constantly evolving environment