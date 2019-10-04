04 Oct 2019

Concerned by Deaths from Demonstrations, Secretary-General Urges Iraqi Government, Protestors To Engage in Dialogue, Refrain from Violence

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 04 Oct 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19792

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Iraq. He calls for dialogue between the Government and the demonstrators as an immediate step towards de‑escalation and reiterates that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental rights that must be respected. The Secretary‑General is deeply saddened by the loss of life during the recent protests and appeals to all actors to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from violence.

