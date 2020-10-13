Comparative analysis of six months of protection monitoring in response to COVID-19, October 2020

Beginning in April 2020, the National Protection Cluster (NPC) coordinated a protection monitoring exercise at the community level through Key Informant (KI) interviews to measure the protection impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on conflict-affected and displaced communities in Iraq. Round 6 of data collection took place from 30 August to 20 September 2020, with 10 organizations interviewing 3930 respondents in 18 governorates and 135 sub-districts.Interviews were conducted in IDP camps, informal sites and out-of-camp locations. This report analyses the main findings of Round 6 of monitoring, while offering a comparison of findings from Round 1 of monitoring (conducted from 26 April to 10 May) as means of identifying key trends and patterns over the past six months.