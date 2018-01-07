Community Transition and Recovery Programme Snapshot | November 2017

Since 2007, IOM has been contributing to the stabilization of Iraq by improving the resilience of communities and promoting social cohesion. IOM aims to achieve this through a comprehensive approach to transition and recovery that encompasses five main outcome areas: 1. Increasing Human Capital 2. Promoting Good Governance 3. Improving Access to Social Services 4. Supporting Local Economies 5. Creating Safer Communities.

A cornerstone of IOM’s Transition and Recovery approach is the Community Revitalization Programme (CRP) launched in 2011. CRP assists in stabilizing communities with a high number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees, by empowering local communities to take an active role in attaining self-sufficiency, with a particular focus on contributing to the socio-economic inclusion of disadvantaged individuals and communities. CRP is a multi-sectorial program that strengthens existing structures, increasing the resilience of communities to withstand shocks and stresses, and to recover from crises.

IOM further strengthens CRP-supported populations by creating safer communities. This is done through training on community policing principles for security actors, community members and civil society, creating spaces for dialogue to address security issues at the community level and providing specialized equipment and light infrastructure – ultimately reinforcing the perception of safety and security across the country.

IOM’s interventions are based on a comprehensive assessment and information management process carried out with the active and ongoing participation of the community. IOM aims at the continued strengthening of partnerships, fostering innovations and maximizing impact under its Transition and Recovery portfolio.