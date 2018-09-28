Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Monthly Civilian Casualty Report (27 September 2018)

Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Monthly Civilian Casualty Report By CJTF-OIR PAO | Sept. 27, 2018

1 EMAILPRINT SOUTHWEST ASIA-- The Coalition has worked by, with and through partners since 2014 to defeat ISIS in designated parts of Iraq and Syria, liberating nearly 8 million Iraqis and Syrians from ISIS’s brutal rule and reducing its control of territory to approximately one percent of what it previously held.

We continue to employ thorough and deliberate targeting and strike processes to minimize the impact of our operations on civilian populations and infrastructure. This process includes thorough review and vetting of each target package prior to a strike, and another review after that strike. Our regular strike reports make our activities publicly accessible, and our monthly publication of civilian casualty reports makes our civilian casualty assessments similarly accessible to the public.

As we have demonstrated, we are willing to consider new civilian casualty allegations as well as new or compelling evidence on past allegations to establish accountability based on the best available evidence.

The Coalition conducted a total of 30,008 strikes between August 2014 and end of August 2018. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1114 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve.

In the month of August, CJTF-OIR carried over 219* open reports from previous months and received 151 new reports. The assessment of 60 civilian casualty reports has been completed. Out of the 60 completed casualty reports, eight of the reports were determined to be credible and resulted in 53 unintentional civilian deaths. Two of the reports were determined to be duplicate reports that had previously reported and the remaining 50 reports were assessed to be non-credible. A total of 310 reports are still open.

Credible Reports-- In each of eight incidents, the investigation assessed that although all feasible precautions were taken and the decision to strike complied with the law of armed conflict, unintended civilian casualties regrettably occurred.