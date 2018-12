Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Monthly Civilian Casualty Report (30 December 2018)

By CJTF-OIR PAO | Dec. 30, 2018

SOUTHWEST ASIA —

The Coalition has worked by, with and through partners since 2014 to defeat ISIS in designated parts of Iraq and Syria, liberating nearly 8 million Iraqis and Syrians from ISIS’s brutal rule and reducing its control of territory to approximately one percent of what it previously held.

We continue to employ thorough and deliberate targeting and strike processes to minimize the impact of our operations on civilian populations and infrastructure. This process includes thorough review and vetting of each target package prior to a strike, and another review after that strike. Our regular strike reports make our activities publicly accessible, and our monthly publication of civilian casualty reports makes our civilian casualty assessments similarly accessible to the public.

As we have demonstrated, we are willing to consider new civilian casualty allegations as well as new or compelling evidence on past allegations to establish accountability based on the best available evidence.

The Coalition conducted a total of 31,406 strikes between August 2014 and end of November 2018. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1139 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve.

In the month of November, CJTF-OIR carried over 194 open reports from previous months and received 15 new reports. The assessment of 25 civilian casualty allegation reports has been completed. Out of the 25 completed casualty allegation reports, three reports were determined to be credible and resulted in 15 unintentional civilian deaths. Two of the reports were determined to be duplicate reports that had previously reported and the remaining 20 reports were assessed to be non-credible. A total of 184 reports are still open.

Credible Reports —In each of the three incidents, the investigation assesses that all feasible precautions were taken and the decision to strike complied with the law of armed conflict. Coalition forces work diligently to be precise in our airstrikes during the planning and execution of airstrikes to reduce the risk of harm to civilians.

On Mar. 30, 2017, near al-Zinjili neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report. The Coalition aircraft engaged an ISIS Command and Control facility and a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) facility. These facilities were engaged with precision munitions. The Command and Control facility was destroyed with no civilian casualties. The VBIED facility was destroyed; however, the bomb making material within the facility caused a large secondary explosion. Regrettably, during the explosion 12 civilians were unintentionally killed. On Apr. 10, 2017, near Sekak (Mosul), Iraq, via Airwars report. The Coalition aircraft engaged two buildings used as ISIS fighting positions. The buildings and ISIS fighters were destroyed. Regrettably, three civilians were unintentionally killed during the explosion. On May 12, 2017, near Quriyah, Syria, via Airwars report. The Coalition aircraft engaged what was positively identified as an ISIS vehicle containing two known ISIS combatants. While the ISIS combatants were killed in the attack, a civilian in the vicinity was unintentionally injured in the explosion.

Duplicate Reports— two report were assessed to be duplicate of another report that have been or are currently being assessed this month.

Mar. 27, 2017, near Al-Thawrah (Tabaqah), Syria, via Airwars report. It is a duplicate of non-credible report in the September 2018 civilian casualty report. June 23, 2017, near Euphrates River, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report. It is a duplicate of an open allegation awaiting assessment.

Non Credible Reports --After a thorough review of the facts and circumstances of each civilian casualty report, CJTF-OIR assessed the following 20 reports as non-credible. At this time there is insufficient information to assess that, more likely than not, a Coalition strike resulted in civilian casualties.

June 8, 2015, near Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. June 2, 2016, near Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Jan. 6, 2017, near Sowaydiya Kabira, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Feb. 24, 2017, near Mazir, Kirkuk, Iraq, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Mar. 17, 2017, near Al Safsaf, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Mar. 18, 2017, near Shabhar (Raqqah), Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Mar. 30, 2017, near Al Mansoura, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. May 10, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. May 21, 2017, near al Salhabiya, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. June 22, 2017 near Al Saa’a neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Aug. 4, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Aug. 12, 2017, near Al Mazara’ (Tal Afar), Iraq, via social media report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Aug. 20, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria, via media report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Nov. 8, 2017, near Harizah village, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Dec. 9, 2017, near Suwaidin Jazeera, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Jan. 14, 2018 near Hajin, Syria via social media report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Feb. 9, 2018, near al-Shafaa, Syria via self-report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Mar. 6, 2018, near Hajin, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. Apr. 13, 2018, near Damascus, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike. May 10, 2018, near al Baghouz, Syria, via social media report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike.

Open Reports -- 184 reports of civilian casualties are still being assessed: