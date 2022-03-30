Climate Motivated Displacement Baseline: Preliminary Findings on Marshland Residents

Objective

To provide information on climate motivated displacement in Southern Iraq, specifically in Al-Basra, Maysan and Thi Qar governorates where the marshlands have been a critical source of livelihoods for the community.

Three key guiding questions:

o What effect has the reduction in water level/marshland area had on resident livelihood opportunities?

o Do residents intend to relocate from this area in the future? Why or why not?

o What factors or changes would cause residents to decide to leave or to stay in the area?