20 Jan 2020

Civilian Character of Camps Incident Tracking Matrix, 2019 – Final Report

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster, CCCM Cluster
Published on 15 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (334.56 KB)

The Civilian Character of Camps Incident Tracking Matrix is a joint initiative of the CCCM and Protection Clusters focusing on incidents related to armed military/security actors’ presence in camps. The tool aims to consistently track incidents, gauge trends and inform HC/HCT advocacy to uphold the civilian and humanitarian character of camps. The Matrix is not a response mobilization tool; instead, remedial interventions continue to take place at the local level, including through referral to protection partners. The tool was piloted across all Ninewa camps in 2018; and in April-May 2019, the Protection and CCCM Clusters rolled it out through trainings across Iraq.

Use of the Matrix

• 361 incidents* reported in 2019, representing a significant increase in use of the tool as compared to 2018.

• First two incidents reported using the tool in Centre/South in 2019 in Laylan 2 (Kirkuk) and Al Fallujah (Anbar) camps.

• 123 incidents reported in the last quarter of the year (Q4) only – period with the highest reporting rate. The Q4 report includes some important incidents related to relocation movements occurring in the reporting period.

• Reporting picks in May could be associated to training rolled out in camps, and in October to relocation movements and continued awareness raising about civilian character of camps.

• 96% of incidents shared by Protection and CCCM actors in 2019. Differently from 2018, no other group of humanitarian actors openly used the tool. Another 4% of incidents were shared anonymously.

• 74% of incidents reported in 2019 based on primary data collected.

*Number of incidents reported in specific camps is not indicative of a higher number of violations, but may be related to greater usage of the reporting tool by partners in such camps.

