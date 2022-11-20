Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Engagement in Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 16 November 2022 - FAO organized a consultative meeting with CSOs Directorate- General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers (GSCM), and Al Aghsan Foundation for Agriculture and Environmental Development to discuss the Roadmap of CSOs Engagement in Iraq. The meeting chaired by FAOR Dr Salah Elhajj Hassan, Programme Division Manager of NGO Directorate GSCM Dr Abbas Gazy, CEO of Alaghsan Foundation Dr Khalid Naji AlAsal .

CSOs play key role in maintaining food security and reducing poverty and have increasingly demonstrated their capabilities and potential in designing and implementing programs and projects at regional, national and local levels. FAO aims for coordinating and opening the dialogue areas more broadly with community organizations.

The meeting comes after a series of consultation sessions and workshops between all involved stakeholders including CSOs all over Iraq. FAO in collaboration with the Iraqi government and Al-Aghsan Foundation aim to facilitate the coordination mechanisms and engagement approach of CSOs on country level in programs related to Agriculture, Water, and Environment sectors, focusing on three areas: Natural Resource, Disaster Risk Management, and Climate Change Resilience.

FAOR highlighted the importance of maximizing the collective coordination between all relevant stakeholders is essential in engaging Local CSOs, through capacity building and establishing a dialogue platform.

Jaff Kayan, Senior Policy Expert at FAO Regional Office, participated virtually and confirmed the commitment of this initiative and expressed willingness to support the next actions for supporting the prospects of joint cooperation. FAO Country Office in Iraq will assess complementarities and synergies with other development actors' work in priority areas of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) and the potential of forming multi-stakeholders partnerships between CSOs, United Nations agencies and other development actors.

The work continuous, Roadmap for CSOs Engagement in Iraq at its final stages, and FAO looking forward to set further broader meetings having all relevant partners. FAO will continue on facilitating the coordination, and coming actions will give the opportunity to all stakeholders to be engaged.

Contact:

Salah ElHajjHassan, FAO Representative in Iraq | Salah.ElHajjHassan@fao.org