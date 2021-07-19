Children are killed and injured in an explosion in a market in Baghdad (EN/AR)

Statement from Sheema Sen Gupta, UNICEF Representative in Iraq

BAGHDAD, 19 July 2021- “UNICEF regrets to report that at least 25 people were killed, including children, and dozens were injured, as a result of an explosion today in Al-Wahailat market in the north-east of Baghdad.

“This horrific attack right before Eid Al-Adha is a terrible reminder of the violence Iraqi children continue to face.

“Those children were just preparing for the special days to come with their families. Our heartfelt condolences go to their families and we wish those injured a speedy recovery.

“Children should be protected at all times and to grow in a safe environment free from any form of violence.

“On the eve of Eid Al-Adha and as Iraqis mourn this sad moment, UNICEF calls for all actors in Iraq to work together towards a safer Iraq where children do not have to live in fear and where they enjoy their very basic activities and rights”.

