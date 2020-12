School Building

STANDARD

The building is clean and healthy

TARGETS

• All areas of the school building, such as playing yard, ground, rooms, ceilings, walls, doors and windows are clean.

• The roofs are clean and rain drains are open.

• No one throws rubbish on the ground.

• The school is far away from the garbage collection sites.

• There is an active committee looking after school hygiene and tidiness.