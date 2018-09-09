Challenges Upon Return in West Mosul. An assessment of the neighbourhoods of Al-Yarmouk, Tal Al-Rumman, and Al-Mamoun

July 2018 has marked the one year anniversary of the liberation of West Mosul. Security has been the main factor for people deciding to either return or remain in displacement. According to the IOM, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across Iraq has decreased to 2 million people, and 3.8 million people have returned to their areas and pre-displacement residence.

Commissioned by UNHCR and undertaken by Human Appeal, an assessment has been conducted in three neighbourhoods in West Mosul in order to have a better overview of the humanitarian needs of the returnees and to understand the obstacles that prevent people from returning. The ultimate aim is for the displaced people to return home in a safely, voluntarily, and dignified manner within a recovered and stable city.

The following key findings can be drawn from the assessment: